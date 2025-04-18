Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 292,436 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,505 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 292,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMY. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $20,229,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 298.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HMY opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

