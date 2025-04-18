Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 373 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,721,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $37,119,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,608,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 244.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPI. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.33.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $392.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.05. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.31 and a 52 week high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.