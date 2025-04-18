Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,158 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 37.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 136.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.73.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

