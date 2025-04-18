Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,711 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 86,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,122,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Below from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.17. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $154.47.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

