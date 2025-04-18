Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,992 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Steven Madden by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,122,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

SHOO stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.98. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

