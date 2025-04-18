Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Holdings Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 354,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $33,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $45.68 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

