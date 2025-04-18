Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Holdings Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 354,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $33,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryanair Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $45.68 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on RYAAY
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.