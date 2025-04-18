Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,971 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $28,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,486,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,832,000 after acquiring an additional 665,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sable Offshore by 74.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,557,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sable Offshore by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 107,475 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

SOC stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.50. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.

SOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Sable Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sable Offshore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

