Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 862.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,409 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $24.54.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.