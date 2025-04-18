SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 777.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,121,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879,351 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $32,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

SITE Centers stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $621.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. Research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

