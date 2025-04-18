Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,039,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,049,000 after acquiring an additional 500,699 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $221,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of SW opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 1.00. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at $6,136,877.48. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. This trade represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

