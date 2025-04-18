SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 116,809 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $33,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,953,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,370,000 after acquiring an additional 641,915 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Capmk downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Chairman More Avery acquired 30,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,348.60. This trade represents a 12.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

