SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,592 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $267.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.