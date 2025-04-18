SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 852,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after buying an additional 33,227 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 573,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 461,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 417,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after buying an additional 49,045 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PSK stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $36.06.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.