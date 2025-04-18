Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,671 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82,389 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $4,859,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,895,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

