Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.5% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,675,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after buying an additional 102,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.51.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.89. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.