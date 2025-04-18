StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Xcel Brands stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

