StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.68.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WDC opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,501 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 123.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 20.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.