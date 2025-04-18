Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2,526.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Strategic Education worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Strategic Education by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,941,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $123.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.44.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. The trade was a 18.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mcrobbie bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,843. The trade was a 10.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,332 shares of company stock worth $3,825,169. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.