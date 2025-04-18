Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,253 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

