Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,094,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,955 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 879,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,501,000 after buying an additional 822,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $38,078,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

