Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Sun Communities worth $33,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.23. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.70.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

