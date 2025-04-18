Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSREY

Swiss Re Stock Up 2.0 %

Swiss Re Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $43.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.1544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Swiss Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.