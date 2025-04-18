Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Swiss Re Stock Up 2.0 %
Swiss Re Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $1.1544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $1.00.
Swiss Re Company Profile
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
