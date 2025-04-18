TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 399.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

