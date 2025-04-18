Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $9.97 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $21.20 to $18.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.60 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $20.80 to $18.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,192,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,218 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 437,678 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 686,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 414,193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 912,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 367,975 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at $2,749,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

