Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $9.97 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $21.20 to $18.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.60 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $20.80 to $18.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance
NYSE:VIV opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.
About Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
