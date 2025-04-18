Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.39. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

