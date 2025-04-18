The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,306,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,662,000 after purchasing an additional 85,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 952,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBBK. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bancorp

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.