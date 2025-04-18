The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stake Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $238.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.10 and a fifty-two week high of $339.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Beer

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.