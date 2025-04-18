The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stake Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
Boston Beer Price Performance
Shares of SAM stock opened at $238.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.10 and a fifty-two week high of $339.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Beer
About Boston Beer
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Beer
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.