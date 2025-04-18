The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stake Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Brink’s by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Brink’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.65. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $80.21 and a 52-week high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.