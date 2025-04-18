The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $32,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 23,688.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 30,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,132,000 after purchasing an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after purchasing an additional 71,854 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Carlyle Group

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.