The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives $586.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $593.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $509.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $402.41 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

