Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – April 16th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Chevron, and Vertiv are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that produce goods and services related to manufacturing, construction, and infrastructure. These companies often provide machinery, tools, and equipment essential for various economic sectors, contributing to the backbone of the industrial economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,166,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,752,296. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.46, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $5.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,654,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,237,811. The company has a market cap of $813.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.03.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,068,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,239,676. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.57.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.81. 3,702,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,878,462. The company has a market cap of $240.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.69.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.47. 5,239,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,997,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $109.12. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

