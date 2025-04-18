TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 18,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 47,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in TopBuild by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 35,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $285.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.56.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

