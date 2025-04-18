Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167,263 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $35.47 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
