UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

UMBF stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.88.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in UMB Financial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

