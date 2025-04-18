United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,712,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $14,948,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 235,955 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $7,383,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 89.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 127,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,940.54. The trade was a 105.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

