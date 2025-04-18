Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 156,874 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after buying an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,525,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UE. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

