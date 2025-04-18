Vanguard Group Inc. Has $16.07 Million Holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,972,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 768,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 1,864.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 541,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 333,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 187,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 695,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ur-Energy by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,531 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $259.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on URG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

