Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $238.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $279.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.87 and a 200-day moving average of $265.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7943 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

