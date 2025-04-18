Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $407.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 115,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after acquiring an additional 903,809 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

