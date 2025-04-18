Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vestis worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vestis by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vestis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vestis by 548.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. Vestis Co. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Vestis’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

