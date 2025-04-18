Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,997 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

