Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 356 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $196.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

