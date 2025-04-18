Wedbush Has Pessimistic Outlook of Booking FY2026 Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $226.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $234.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5,500.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price objective (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,278.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,573.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,695.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4,771.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.