Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Amazon.com Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 42,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 61,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

