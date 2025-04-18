Wedbush Weighs in on Amazon.com’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $172.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.97.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.