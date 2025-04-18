Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 784,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 35,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 8.4 %

BATS FLQL opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

