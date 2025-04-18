Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 13,727.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,017 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,562,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,352,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,596,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARGT opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.18. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

