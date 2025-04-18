Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 30,963 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.78% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 88,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

