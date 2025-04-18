Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 4,011 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.88% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,363,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 203,177.3% during the 4th quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,816,000.

Shares of IVOV opened at $85.31 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The stock has a market cap of $823.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.26.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

