Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,067 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Endava were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Endava by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Stock Performance

Endava stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

